SLIDE SHOW:BC Boat and Sportsmen's Show and BC Hunting Show at Tradex
The BC Boat and Sportsmen’s Show and BC Hunting Show return to Tradex this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Together these shows represent more than 250 exhibitors and seminars offering a wide variety of fishing, boating, camping, hunting and outdoor products and services.
Numerous seminars will be held throughout the weekend on the Mercury Pro-Fishing Stage, the Pro Hunting Stage, and the Fly Tying Theatre.
The show also includes fly-casting demos, the Cabelas Kids Fun Zone, a kids’ fishing ponds, and more.
Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and more information, visit bcboatandsportsmenshow.ca
