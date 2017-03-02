The BC Boat and Sportsmen’s Show and BC Hunting Show return to Tradex this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Together these shows represent more than 250 exhibitors and seminars offering a wide variety of fishing, boating, camping, hunting and outdoor products and services.

Numerous seminars will be held throughout the weekend on the Mercury Pro-Fishing Stage, the Pro Hunting Stage, and the Fly Tying Theatre.

The show also includes fly-casting demos, the Cabelas Kids Fun Zone, a kids’ fishing ponds, and more.

Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information, visit bcboatandsportsmenshow.ca