Ryder Lake Cows is a photograph by local realtor, chicken farmer and Chilliwack city councillor Chris Kloot on display in MP Mark Strahl's Ottawa office.

To promote artists in Chilliwack and Hope, Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Strahl is showcasing local art and photographs in his Parliamentary office.

Strahl is encouraging local artists from across the riding to submit their work, along with their bio and contact information for consideration.

This month’s featured artist is a digital photographer, Chris Kloot. Chris is a councillor for the City of Chilliwack. He grew up on a dairy farm, which his brother owns and operates now. Kloot and his wife Nella, along with their sons Steve, Justin and Collin own and operate a chicken farm in Rosedale.

Kloot is an amateur photographer. Working in real estate, he takes many of his photograph’s on-the-go with his iPhone, including the pictures selected for this month’s feature.

He has two photographs featured in the Art Gallery Wall in MP Strahl’s Ottawa office.

The first photograph is titled Train Under the Shadow of Majestic Mount Cheam. This photograph was taken over the holiday season between Christmas and New Year’s, as the train was leaving the mountains and entering the lush Fraser Valley.

The second photograph is titled Ryder Lake Cows. These dairy cows are grazing at a farm on Ryder lake, in the hills above Chilliwack, in late spring.

“It is distinct honour to showcase another edition of local art in my Parliamentary office,” Strahl said. “Chris Kloot captures the natural beauty of the local landscape in Chilliwack. I celebrate Chris’ accomplishments in capturing these lush and rural digital works of art that truly tell a story. I encourage other local artists to submit their artwork for future exhibits.”

Fellow Parliamentarians, as well as visitors from across Canada and around the world, will have an opportunity to take in the works of Chris Kloot. In accordance with the artist’s wishes, works will be exhibited in the gallery for several weeks before being returned to the artist, donated to local charities, or presented as gifts to visiting delegations.

Those interested in submitting their artwork for Strahl’s Parliamentary Art Gallery are asked to contact his office for more information. Artwork is also featured on Mark’s website: www.markstrahl.com.