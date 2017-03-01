The Vernon Winter Carnival committee is ready to announce the theme for next year’s 58th annual event.

The theme will be announced Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

“With more than 50 theme suggestions from the community, the board of directors had quite a task,” said chairperson Deb White.

“The suggestions were wide-ranged. We look forward to begin planning with the new theme and are we are always impressed with the ideas the community comes up with for their events.”

The 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 2-11, 2018.

The committee is coming off a very successful Carnival, with celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday as the theme.

“It’s hard to believe that the 57th Carnival has come and gone already,” said White.

“The community never ceases to amaze. We saw so many colourful and festive costumes and decorations. Attendance at all events was amazing. We are anticipating as much excitement for next year’s Carnival.”

The society will host its annual general meeting in May.

For those interested in hosting a Carnival event, becoming a carnival director, sponsoring, volunteering or wanting more information on the 2018 Carnival, please contact the Carnival office at 250-545-2236 or info@vernonwintercarnival.com.