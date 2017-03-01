Students from Eugene Reimer Middle School participated in the Young Entrepreneur Fair on Tuesday.

Ninety Grade 7 students from Eugene Reimer Middle School participated in the Young Entrepreneur Fair on Tuesday, selling products they had designed, manufactured and marketed.

Artistic canvases, pop-culture toys and trinkets, fragrant stress balls and striking string art were sold to peers and staff.

Students learned skills in project management and customer service, and at the conclusion donated 10 per cent of their profits to BC Children’s Hospital and the Abbotsford Food Bank.

This Young Entrepreneur Fair was another illustration of the way Eugene Reimer Middle, a school of character, is exemplifying social responsibility, said principal Ian Levings.