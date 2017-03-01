Salsa dancing was among the activities at a recent Ladies' Night celebration held by Abbotsford Community Services.

Abbotsford Community Services recently held its fifth annual Ladies’ Night, bringing together more than 200 immigrant and refugee women for a celebration in honour of International Women’s Day.

The event was sponsored by TD Bank and hosted at Central Heights Church.

The evening kicked off with a hip-hop performance and warmup led by nine-year-old Yobdee Marazzi.

The energetic and talented youngster had the crowd on their feet as she performed to the song “Worth It,” telling the audience she wanted them to know that all girls are worth it.

The evening also include a photo booth, appetizers, desserts, and door prizes.

The highlight for many was the breakout session, where each woman had the option of choosing an activity ranging from Iranian or Salsa dance lessons to home-made beauty products or jewelry-making.

The night ended with a multicultural dance party fueled by music that included Arabic pop, Bollywood hits and western dance classics.

The Community Connections Program at Abbotsford Community Services supports new immigrants and refugees with a wide range of settlement needs.

The program also connects newcomers with community volunteers through a friendship-based matching program.

For more information, or to find out how to get involved, contact Andrea Loewen at 604-217-3055 or e-mail andrea.loewen@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com.