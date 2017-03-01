A crane moved car 961 off the rails and onto a truck for transport down to the Oregon Electric Railway Museum on Monday, Feb. 20.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society said goodbye to a piece of history on Feb. 27.

The freight locomotive car was built for the Oregon Electric Railway in 1912, but was sold to B.C.’s railway system and used in B.C. until the 1970s. After a stint in Edmonton, the Heritage Railway Society bought the piece and brought it back to B.C.

Now, car 961 is making it’s way back down to Oregon. The Oregon Electric Railway Museum bought the piece and intends to make it operational, combining it with the cars and caboose already at the museum.