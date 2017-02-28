Video (above) and photos (below) by Boaz Joseph / The Leader

Organizers don’t want to give away too many details about the medical “traumas” that took place on the weekend at the home of 767 Dearman Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) in Whalley.

That’s because there are more similar medical emergency scenarios to take place in the coming weeks across the province.

Suffice it to say that over two days (Feb. 25 and 26), more than two dozen four-person groups of young cadets tended to a variety of medical situations in a first aid training competition.

Under the watch of officers, the cadets tended to the victims, took vitals, “called 911,” and bandaged and stabilized their patients.

After 15 or 20 minutes (depending on level), they then made final reports to judges.

“The Surrey air cadets chose the host these competitions to promote first aid to the youth,” said Capt. Kevin Antrobus, deputy commanding officer, 767 Dearman RCACS.

Dearman air cadets will celebrate their 50th year in 2017.

The Canadian cadet program offers structured programs for youth aged 12-18.

For details about local army, sea and air corps, visit www.cadets.ca/