  posted Feb 28, 2017

Miscellaneous

 

• World Day of Prayer March 3, 1:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, First and Jubilee Streets, Duncan. Tea follows in the hall. Written by the women of the Philippines “Am I Being Treated Fairly”.

• Free Women and Wheels Workshop, Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m. How to save 75 per cent on car repairs. Reserve a spot: 778-422-3100 or drop in to Cowichan Auto Repair.

• Diggers Club Antique and Collectible Show and Sale, Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Chemainus Elementary School, Garner Road, Chemainus. Admission $3. Longest running show in B.C., celebrating 45 years.

• Canadian Firearm Safety course (PAL/RPAL) starting Friday, March 17, in Duncan. Registration and information: canadianfirearmsafety@shaw.ca or Mike 250-748-0319.

• Volunteer gardeners plant sale, Cairnsmore Place, 250 Cairnsmore St. Duncan, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hundreds of plants, garden ornaments. Funds go to fertilizer, mulch, new plants, water system, new projects at Cairnsmore gardens.

• The Duncan Family History Centre (Genealogy) is open, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Free access to Ancestry.com, FindMyPast available, 1815 Tzouhalem Rd., LDS Church. Info: 250-748-9618.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles #2546-2965 Boys Rd., Duncan. Weekly meat draws, Friday, 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 3:30 p.m.

• Cowichan Neighbourhood House offers free workshops for adults and youth. Family drop-in, 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday; youth drop-in, 3-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; youth nights Friday, Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Workshops and events: www.cnha.ca or 250-246-3203.

Seniors

 

• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Pancake Breakfast March 11, 9-10:30 a.m., $5, hosted by the executive.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, March 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, fun with Body Move class demonstration.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, March 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Birthday Party pot luck, March 18, 5-8 p.m., bar and entertainment.

• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.

• Valley Seniors Duncan, dance and social every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., dance to ‘50s and ‘60s music, first time attendees are free. Info: Ron 250-929-0705.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre muffin mornings Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30-11 a.m.; Bingo every Monday, doors open at 4:45 p.m. starts at 6:40 p.m. Loonie Pot, G-Ball, Bonanza, & 50/50 draw.

• Lake Cowichan’s air-conditioned 50 Plus Activity Centre open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bridge, canasta, cribbage, shuffleboard, pool, line dancing, music. Exercises 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Bingo for over 19 Wednesday, 1 p.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. Kitchen serves home-made lunches, 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m., weekly specials. Banquets, bazaars and bus trips organized throughout the year. More volunteers wanted. Info: 250-749-6121.

• Valley Seniors Activity Centre, 198 Government St., Duncan open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $20 per year. Carpet bowling, cribbage, billiards crafts, bridge, choir, bus trips on our own bus. Live music Mondays and Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dances every 1st and 3rd Saturday evening 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Open to public for Bingo each Tuesday. Many special events throughout the year. Check out Monthly Newsletter at valley- seniors.org and consider membership 55 years or older. Info: 250-746-4433.Info: 250-746-4433 or www.valley-seniors.org

• Bingo for over 19s, Seniors Activity Centre (198 Government St., Duncan), Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. Early Bird Draw, Loonie Pot, Odd and Even, Number Seven and Bonanza. Info: 250-746-4433 or www.valley-seniors.org

Recreation

 

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichan     kayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All 7:30-9 p.m., Sept. 13-April 30. All ages welcome, male singers especially. Student, family rates. Music reading not necessary. Info: Ann Antonides (director) 250-748-5752 or Tanya Gillespie (accompanist).

• Cowichan Camerata String Orchestra rehearsals Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Classical and light popular music. Youth and adults welcome. Info: Gill 250-701-0748.

• Malahat Legion Music Jam Night is back and looking for bands, musicians and other talent acts to perform. Jam Nights are the 1st and 3rd Friday of the months, 6 p.m. to midnight, 1625 Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, next to Shawnigan Lake firehall. Food to buy. Info: Chris 250-732-4490.

• Inviting female voices, teens to seniors, for The Rivernotes Choir, meets Mondays, 6-8 p.m., Lake Cowichan Senior Centre, 55 Coronation St. Info: Judith Quinlan 250-749-3728.

Dancing

 

• Creative partner-dancing lessons, Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m., Island Oak High School, Duncan. Drop-ins welcome. Info: Josef 250-709-8583.

• Traditional Square Dancing to live music by Shady Grove Dance Band. Caller Peter Sussman. The Hub Koksilah Road, Cowichan Station. Everyone 12 and up, bring a partner or find one at the dance. Admission: $5. Dances first Friday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Info: Peter Sussman 250-929-8226.

• Learn to square dance. Lessons at Girl Guide Hall, 321 Cairnsmore St., Duncan. Info: 250-748-6056 or 250-748-9140.

• Cowichan Valley International Folkdancers meet Mondays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mill Bay Community Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. $5 drop-in fee, $80 yearly membership. First night free. Call Kate 250-743-5068 or Lyn 250-743-2686.

• Cowichan Ballroom Dance Club welcomes all fellow dancers to regular 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night practices at Valley Seniors Centre. Info: 250-597-1132.

• Cowichan Valley Scottish Country Dancers, 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Chemainus Seniors Centre. Singles and couples welcome.

• Cape Breton Stepdancing Classes, Wednesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Yum Yoga Studio-1701 Pavenham. Info cowichanfiddlers@gmail.com or 250-709-9662.

• Square dance lessons every Sunday, 7 p.m., Girl Guide Hall on Cairnsmore Street, Duncan. Brush-ups welcome. More info: 250-746-4127, 250-748-9140, 250-748-3675.

 

