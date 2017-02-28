Fundraising for a plaza to help mark Alexandra Neighbourhood House's centennial year received a $3,000 boost from the City of Surrey.

A plaza planned for Alexandra Neighbourhood House's Crescent Beach to mark its centennial year is getting closer to reality, as fundraising nears its $40,000 goal.

A recent grant from the City of Surrey means "we now have close to $30,000 and are almost ready to turn soil on the project," Neil Fernyhough, ANH's manager of community programs, confirmed last week by email.

"We're hoping to have the first stage completed in time for a ribbon-cutting at Alex Fest, Saturday, May 27."

Surrey council earlier this month approved a $3,000 Community Enhancement Partnership grant for the project, which a corporate report notes is planned as "a focal point for public gatherings, providing a venue for community performances, presentations and other events."

"The plaza will also provide permanent public space for formal and informal gatherings for the Crescent Beach neighbourhood and will improve the quality of life for area residents by promoting neighbourhood connections," the report states.

The site is to be graded, surfaced with pavers and edged with plants and natural stone; a pergola is to be constructed and the heritage flagpole will be refurbished and incorporated into the plaza, it adds.

A time capsule is also planned.

Fernyhough said the CEP grant is in addition to $25,000 grant received from the Alexandra Foundation. A fundraiser which offers the opportunity to purchase – for $100 (individuals) or $500 (businesses) – an inscribed brick that will be built into the plaza has further benefited the effort.

ANH is to contribute more than $5,000 to the project, including 2,000 volunteer hours.

Fernyhough said brick donations are still sought, and anyone interested in participating may contact him at 604-535-0015, ext. 236, or by email at community programs@alexhouse.net