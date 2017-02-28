Outdoor enthusiasts may want to mark their calendars, as the Cloverdale Hunting and Fishing Show is coming back to town.

Show organizers announced last week that the three-day “family-friendly” expo – formerly called the BC Rod and Gun Show – would be at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 28-30.

The name change comes on the heels of lacklustre turnout for the 2016 Rod and Gun Show, which was surrounded by uncertainty and controversy leading up to the event, which was also held in Cloverdale.

The event was nearly cancelled after originally failing to receive permit approval from Surrey council. Council members cited concerns over the lack of a proper security plan and the presence of handguns and ammunition at the show, while Mayor Linda Hepner also took issue with the name – specifically the word ‘gun’ in the title.

Show organizers eventually received approval one week before the scheduled start of the expo, and apologized for the mixup.

However, Chuck Bednash, organizer of last year’s event, told Peace Arch News at the time that attendance was “ridiculously low” because many people thought the show was cancelled.

A news release issued Thursday states that organizers received a temporary-use permit for the agriplex and show barn at the fairgrounds.

For info on this year’s show – which includes a Canadian Military Education Centre exhibit – visit www.cloverdalehuntingandfishingshow.com