The OneWorld Multicultural Festival held on the weekend at the Penticton Lakeside Resort was a feast for the senses.

The event featured countries represented with 10 food vendors presenting international delicacies, cultural information booths, merchandise vendors, sharing of immigrant success stories and entertainment.

“It has been very energetic, extremely energetic,” said Tahira Saeed, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services program manager. “We were setting up in the morning and we counted that there were more than 26 cultures being represented under one roof.”

Saeed said they were anticipating about 1,000 people throughout the day but seemed as though they had the first 1,000 coming in the first few hours of the event. Last year the event had under 1,000 participating for the whole day. Saeed was confident that the event will continue to grow bigger and better each year.

“Most certainly,” she said. “It takes a team. We started in November and I think for next year we will start in September and hopefully the vendors here this time can spread the word with their contacts and we can bring in more people.”

Fifty flags were on display at the Lakeside celebrating the diversity and culture brought to the community through immigrants and participants.