Coastal Community Credit Union (CCCU) is once again helping Island students achieve their educational dreams.

There are eight CCCU scholarships available worth $2,000 each to award to deserving Island students. Those interested in applying must be a grade 12 student on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands with plans to attend full time post-secondary studies. Scholarship applications need to be submitted online at cccu.ca by April 1.

Unique to Coastal Community's scholarship program is its community improvement component. As part of the application, students must outline a simple yet effective plan for revitalizing their community. Past project ideas have included park and playground upgrades, renovation projects, and social gatherings for the less fortunate. Coastal Community will award the two students with the top project plans up to $1,000 to implement their projects. Once complete, these students will also receive an additional $500 towards their post-secondary education.

Project and scholarship selection is determined by a panel of enthusiastic Coastal Community employee volunteers.

"I love that the scholarship is based on a project that students think of, create, plan and execute," says Sabrina Geoffroy, Technical Business Analyst at CCCU and scholarship volunteer. "There are so many exciting ideas the students come up with on how they can help their community. It's like a dream they envision and it comes true."

Full details, including a link to the online scholarship application, can be found at cccu.ca.

For more, send an email to scholarships@cccu.ca.