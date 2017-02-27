Dean Rohrs will be the keynote speaker at Saturday's celebration of International Women’s Day, presented by Rotary Club of Langley Central.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Rotary Club of Langley Central is honouring three Langley women who are making a difference in the community.

The annual Women of Distinction Awards — taking place Saturday, March 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at Newlands Golf & Country Club — showcases unsung heroes who volunteer their time unselfishly, with no thought of payment.

Following the theme “be bold for change,” this year’s event includes a lunch, silent auction and presentation by keynote speaker Dean Rohrs, who is currently serving a two-year term as a Rotary International Director and Rotary International Vice President.

Rohrs, her husband Rhino, and their three children emigrated to Canada from South Africa 26 years ago.

Through her life, she has had a varied career from the early days of being an operating room nurse on Professor Christiaan Barnard’s first heart transplant team to running a nursery school in Malawi.

Rohrs, who has been a member of Rotary since 1989, says her best Rotary experience is leading teams of Rotarians, Rotaractors and Interactors to South Africa and seeing how this volunteer experience changes their lives.

Tickets for the awards are $45 per person and are available here.