Chilliwack residents fed up with snow got one more blast Monday as an unexpected dump hit the city.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning for the western Fraser Valley as far as Abbotsford, but Chilliwack wasn’t included.

The hit of snow had the unofficial “Mayor of Downtown Chilliwack” Harold Zinke out working hard and shovelling in front of the courthouse Monday afternoon.

With an overnight forecast of temperatures dropping to -3 C, it’s likely the city will awaken to a snowy day Tuesday.

Not of is likely to last this time, however, with forecast of 4 C and a chance of flurries Tuesday with temperatures set to stay above freezing and hit 7 C for the rest of the week and as high as 10 C by Saturday.