Unexpected snowfall
The White Rock pier was the same colour as its namesake shortly after noon Monday.
Despite being told to anticipate more rain, White Rock was looking like a winter paradise Monday.
The unexpected snowfall carried on through most of the day, but by late afternoon the sun was shining bright and the snow had ceased.
