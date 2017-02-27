- Home
A tiger mom gets ready
Jennifer White – 7.5 months pregnant – watches as Carolyn Manchulenko of Barefootbutterfly Studio paints a tiger on her belly at the inaugural Birth Fair, held Feb. 25 and 26 at the Cloverdale Agriplex.
Both women are from Chilliwack.
Proceeds from tickets to the event will go to the BC Women's Hospital Foundation.
Photo and video by Boaz Joseph / The Leader
