Barry Forester and Joanna Radezky share a laugh at the 9th annual Art and Wine Gala at Eclectic Med Saturday in support of the North Okanagan Community Life Society.

The North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Art and Wine Gala was a success.

The ninth annual event at the Eclectic Med Saturday raised $73,735 to support the developmentally disabled.

“This is not possible without the hard work of our committee, Pippa Forster and Dawn and Andrew Fradley,” said Garry Molitwenik, NOCLS executive director.

“The artists generosity allows us the opportunity to experience their expressions and talents in the comfort of our homes. Rick Bond’s Silver Star Mountain was the most sought after masterpiece for $2,250 while Heidi Thompson, Carmen Tome, Michille Loughery, Mike Jell and Barry Rafuse were in much demand.”

Kathy Ridley, with the Vernon Liquor Store, and Tania Robinson, with 30th Street Liquor Store, provided wine foer the meal and items for the baskets.

Bob Woodman, auctioneer, got things rolling by receiving a bid for the Okanagan Spirits Laird of $500, Christophe and Tatyana Penalva’s 1982 bottle of French wine for $525 and Riverstone Estate Winery’s two-night stay for $460.

Forster, with Designer’s Gallery, led the fundraising group by raising $9,000. Ryan Molitwenik and Rod Dubland, with Heartwood Homes, collected $7,525 and Dean Barnard, with Summit Financial, raised $4,000.

“Betty Johnson did a terrific job entertaining,” said Molitwenik.