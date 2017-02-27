- Home
PHOTO: Chinese New Year
Mennonite Education Institute students and children from Abbotsford Zion Chinese Reformed Church sing Happy Chinese New Year during celebrations held Sunday, Feb. 19 at the church. The event included Chinese dancing, singings, instruments and more. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 3, but was postponed due to the large snowfall that occurred at the time.
