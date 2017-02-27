Linda Yule (left), with the United Way, and Jacqueline Brooks, with Vernon Rotary, display some of items available for the spring online auction.

Two local organizations are joining forces for a good cause.

United Way and the Vernon Rotary Club are combining their online auctions.

“It is challenging for all of us in the charitable sector to find calendar space for the various events which help us all raise much needed dollars. Combining our efforts during one time-frame just makes sense,” said Linda Yule, with the United Way.

The Spring Online Auction will run from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. March 31 .

There will be services, products, items, experiences and gift certificates donated by local merchants and community members.

The online auction can be found at 32auctions.com/SpringOnlineAuction. Links to the auction site will be on the VernonRotary (https://portal.clubrunner.ca/841) and United Way (unitedwaynocs.com) websites Other local groups, such as Independent Living Vernon, will also be participating.