- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
SLIDE SHOW:Coldest Night Walk
Cyrus Centre's 6th annual Coldest Night Walk took to the streets of Abbotsford to raise both awareness and funds.
More than 60 walkers braved the cold evening for the event last night (Saturday Feb. 25).
Last year the walk raised over $14,000, with organizers hoping to surpass that goal this year.
Money raised will be used to expand the shelter beds (by 2) for street and at-risk youth in our community.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.