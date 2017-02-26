Cyrus Centre's 6th annual Coldest Night Walk took to the streets of Abbotsford to raise both awareness and funds.

More than 60 walkers braved the cold evening for the event last night (Saturday Feb. 25).

Last year the walk raised over $14,000, with organizers hoping to surpass that goal this year.

Money raised will be used to expand the shelter beds (by 2) for street and at-risk youth in our community.