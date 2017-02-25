- Home
VIDEO: Pet Lover Show in Abbotsford
Pets of all shapes and sizes are back at Tradex at the annual Pet Lover Show.
The event kicked off on Saturday, with shows like Dock Dogs, seminars for pet owners and dozens of exhibitors with items available for all pets.
The event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more on the show, visit the event's website by clicking here.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
