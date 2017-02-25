Pets of all shapes and sizes are back at Tradex at the annual Pet Lover Show.

The event kicked off on Saturday, with shows like Dock Dogs, seminars for pet owners and dozens of exhibitors with items available for all pets.

The event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Video by: Amelia Ververgaert