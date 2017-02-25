The Clova Theatre was open as a pit stop, serving hot chocolate and popcorn to those passing by.

Nearly 250 people came out for Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year, the annual community walk for homelessness.

As of Saturday, Feb. 25, the participants had raised more than $30,000 for local initiatives that help those who are homeless.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the finishing touches on the nearby Bill Reid Memorial Shelter, which broke ground in January, including the purchase of furniture, linens and other items to make it welcoming.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which serves more than 150 meals a week and nearly 8,000 meals a year, will use the proceeds to help them continue to provide food and care to those who are in need.

Since 2011, the annual, nationwide 'Coldest Night of the Year' event has raised more than $12 million for local, community-based registered charities.

Participants set off on their choice of a 2, 5 or 10 km walk at 5 p.m., and afterwards walkers and volunteers were served a warm bowl of chili.

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Stephanie Cadieux’s office was open as a rest stop along the route, and Crossridge Church opened the Clova Theatre and served popcorn and hot chocolate to the walkers.

For more information on donating, visit: canada.cnoy.org.