Weekend at the rink

Michelle Dunn and Rebecca Turley help a rock get to the house Saturday in Golden Ears Winter Club Mixed Bonspiel. They were with Jay Wakefield
Michelle Dunn and Rebecca Turley help a rock get to the house Saturday in Golden Ears Winter Club Mixed Bonspiel. They were with Jay Wakefield's team that defeated Cal Fister's in pre-final action.
— image credit: phil melnychuk/the news
  • maple ridge posted Feb 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM

