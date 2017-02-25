Hank, a six-year-old Brussels Griffon, tastes a cupcake baked for puppies Saturday in Langley City with the encouragement of 'mom' Patricia Curle while friend Lawanna Quest looks on. It was part of a fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society. There were cupcakes for people, too.

"He likes it," said owner Patricia Curle, who had come from South Surrey to make a donation to the cupcake fundraiser for the Langley Animal Protection Society as part of National Cupcake Day.

Organizers planned to return to the store at 20811 Fraser Highway tomorrow ( Sunday) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. "or until we run out of cupcakes."