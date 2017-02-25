- Home
Pet Lover Show at Tradex
The Annual Pet Lover Show at Tradex runs today (Saturday) until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 am to 6. There are many pet related vendors along with displays. Don't forget to see the dock dogs jumping into the large pool to retrieve toys. Fun for the whole family.
