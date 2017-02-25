- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Alistair MacGregor hosts town hall on veteran's affairs
Veteran's affairs will be the topic of discussion at a Thursday town hall in Langford.
MP Alistair MacGregor will be taking over the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 91, 761 Station Ave., at 6 p.m. on March 2, to host a town hall event that will shine a spotlight on the issues veterans and their families are facing.
The event will also feature the NDP critic for veteran's affairs, MP Irene Mathyssen and the NDP critic for national defence, MP Randall Garrison.
katie@goldstreamgazette.com
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.