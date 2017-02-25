Veteran's affairs will be the topic of discussion at a Thursday town hall in Langford.

MP Alistair MacGregor will be taking over the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 91, 761 Station Ave., at 6 p.m. on March 2, to host a town hall event that will shine a spotlight on the issues veterans and their families are facing.

The event will also feature the NDP critic for veteran's affairs, MP Irene Mathyssen and the NDP critic for national defence, MP Randall Garrison.

