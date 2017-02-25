Men in kilts showed up at the Fraser Valley Frontiersmen's Black Powder Trade Show and Shoot at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club on the weekend to fire some rifles. But they weren’t just any ordinary men, so they say, they were members of the Handsome Men’s Club (Greendale chapter).

Rob Watson, Harold Flokstra, and John Forde fired the black powder rifles for the first time that weekend after hearing about the event from fellow member and black powder enthusiast, Louis Seguin. The three showed up in their kilts, braving the chilly February weather.

The Fraser Valley Frontiersmen host two annual shoots, their winter rendezvous, and a more-popular summer event.

Their events are open to the public. For more information, go to chilliwackfishandgame.com/portfolio/black-powder.