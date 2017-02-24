The Haney Farmers Market Society has a new board of directors. They are (front, left) Sandra Ramsay, Candace Gordon, Alison Pocock, (back row, left) Paul Dwillies, Alex Pope, Alexandra Tudose and absent Caden Knudson and Curtis Barker.

The Haney Farmers Market Society announced the 2017 Board of Directors elected at the recently held Annual General Meeting.

The new members will be Sandra Ramsay, Candace Gordon, Alison Pocock, Paul Dwillies, Alex Pope, Alexandra Tudose, Caden Knudson and Curtis Barker.