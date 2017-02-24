- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Haney Farmers Market selects new board
The Haney Farmers Market Society has a new board of directors. They are (front, left) Sandra Ramsay, Candace Gordon, Alison Pocock, (back row, left) Paul Dwillies, Alex Pope, Alexandra Tudose and absent Caden Knudson and Curtis Barker.
The Haney Farmers Market Society announced the 2017 Board of Directors elected at the recently held Annual General Meeting.
The new members will be Sandra Ramsay, Candace Gordon, Alison Pocock, Paul Dwillies, Alex Pope, Alexandra Tudose, Caden Knudson and Curtis Barker.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.