EKC Board of Directors and Senior Managers joined The Homeless Outreach and Prevention team (Tracy Pound and Erin Pan) and Community Connection representatives (Gwen Noble and Kim Levie) at an information session at EKC.

EKC presented a cheque for $3,000. The money has been raised by staff with ‘Jeans Day’, member donations and like all EKC donations from their co-operative practise of contributing at least 4% of pre-tax profits back to their local communities.

Mindy Atti, Team Captain and Branch Manager of East Kootenay Community Credit Union states, “The walk has sparked conversation amongst our staff about our homeless population. Even though we may not see Cranbrook as having members of our community at risk, like some major centres, it exists, and we need to work together and make a difference.”

Community Connections Society SE BC is hosting the walk and wants to let people know there is still time to sign up and get involved in the family-friendly winter fundraising walk on the evening of February 25, 2017.The Homeless Outreach and Prevention Coordinators will be available from 12:00 to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 22nd to accept donations for those that would like to drop by Community Connections Center (209 A 16th Avenue North).

Cranbrook Dodge will be hosting a pre-registration event at Cranbrook Dodge from 1 to 6 pm on Thursday, February 23rd for those that have time restraints and would like to register early. Margy DeNeef Slute will be on hand and donations will also be accepted during pre-registration.

Walk options include a 2km, 5km or 10km route, starting at Mt. Baker Secondary School. Warm up stations with toasty drinks are from Tim Hortons and Hot Shots. The walk finishes at the Community Connections Society where the Heid Out Restaurant and Brewhouse, will be serving warm bowls of soup.

It’s not too late! Ask your friends and family and join the 25 teams who will try to better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter night.