ANAF president elect John McDiarmid takes his Canadian Oath of Allegiance in front of past president of B.C. Command Bruce White at an AGM held Thursday, Feb. 16.

NORA O’MALLEY

nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca

Ucluelet’s Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Club Unit 293 turned a profit last year. According to a financial report released last week at their annual general meeting, the clubhouse generated a net profit of $1,988.44 in 2016.

“We didn’t do half bad. We didn’t go further in debt,” said ANAF executive board member Kasia Kromka. “It’s good, but we still don’t have enough wiggle room for serious repairs.”

She noted that hosting the beer gardens at Ukee Days this year gave the volunteer run society its biggest revenue boost.

“It brought in about $10,000,” Kromka said.

Acting president Bronwyn Kelleher said community support was key to posting a successful year.

“We’ve done quite well. Things are steady and we’ve had a lot of consistency throughout the year. Music shows, games night, the artisan market in the fall... They all brought new faces out,” said Kelleher.

The ANAF was nearly shut down a couple years ago by B.C. Head Command due to a lack of revenue.

At the time of crisis, Kelleher and Kromka stepped up to manage the club and bring it back in the black.

Hosting the first annual Rat Rod Rockabilly event in June and the launch of the Ukee Sports and Social Club by ANAF member Brandon Lytle were listed as the years’ top triumphs. Chairperson Bill Morrison also made mention of the Remembrance Day celebration held in Tofino this year, which was very well-attended.

“It was wonderful to rebuild bridges with Tofino and I hope they will join us this year,” said Morrison.

Now sailing into a new season, the ANAF executive has elected John McDiarmid to stand as unit president. Bronwyn Kelleher will stand as vice president and Kasia Kromka will remain on the executive committee.

“If we can just keep that ball rolling, I’ll be really happy,” said McDiarmid.

Bill Morrison, Leslie Horne, Andy Horne, Dave Payne, Allison Timmermans, and Lynette Dawson round off the newly elected ANAF executive committee.

“We are happy to welcome Lynette and Allison to join the board. They have both been members of Unit 293 for years, are invested members of the community and will bring welcome skill sets and enthusiasm to both the board and the running of the clubhouse,” said Kelleher.

The ANAF had 86 new members sign up in 2016, and Kelleher says that number is steadily increasing with every show.

She put a call out for volunteers willing to open up the hall during weekdays. Shifts would take place in the evenings between about 5 to 8 p.m. and tending bar would be required.

Contact (250) 726-7122 if you are interested in helping out.