A sure sign that spring is coming is the arrival of Seedy Saturday in Penticton.

On Saturday, Feb. 25 at Okanagan College Centre of Excellence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the event will feature a number of organic/NGMO seed vendors, a seed swap table with free seeds for the public. Also on hand will be a number of farmers and food producers normally found at the Penticton, Naramata and Summerland Farmers Markets. The South Okanagan is home to a number of very creative and productive food products including organic honey, juices, cheeseand a growing variety of gluten free products.

For the first time this year, people will also be offered the opportunity to participate in Citizen Seed Trials, sponsored by FarmFolk/CityFolk and VanCity Credit Union. A limited amount of organic lettuce seed will be available for home gardeners, to plant, grow and track production. Master gardeners will also be available to answer garden related questions and provide more information on regional gardening.

Free workshops are also scheduled during the event, including heritage/heirloom seeds and why they are important with Chris Mathieson from the Grist Mill in Keremeos, permaculture in the South Okanagan with Rick Hatch from CherryTree Permaculture, fermented foods and beyond with Raina Lutz and success with seeds with Shirley Wells of Laughing Swan Seeds from Kamloops.

Seedy Saturdays and Seedy Sundays are held in over 200 communities across Canada every year. The VanDusen Gardens in Vancouver was the site of the first Seedy Saturday in the Spring of 1990, organized by Sharon Rempel, who was at that time an agronomist working at the Grist Mill in Keremeos. She had been unable to find a Canadian source of heirloom and heritage seeds for the 1880’s themed heritage gardens now flourishing in the South Okanagan. Seedy events have spread to England, and are held every year to continuing success.

There is a growing public interest in food security, said organizer Laurel Burnham. She said more and more folks are interested in growing their own vegetables, and in securing a safe, reliable and economical source of food. Burnham said the South Okanagan is a wonderful place for growing fantastic vegetables and fruits, and Seedy Saturdays/Sundays are perfect for events for finding great sources of seeds for home gardeners.

Two more local Seedy Saturdays are being planned. The Friends of the Summerland OrnamentalGardens will be hosting Seedy Saturday in Summerland on March 25 at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens/Research Station and the first ever Seedy Saturday in Peachland will be held on April 1 at the Peachland Community Centre.

Parking is free at Saturday’s event at Okanagan College in Penticton. A suggested $2 donation( kids free) at the door will be going to the Naramata Farmer’s Market and Seeds of Diversity, the sponsoring body of Seedy Saturdays/Sundays in Canada.