Norm Metcalf is retiring April 1 as executive director and Leigha Horsfield is taking over those duties.

“There’s such a great sense of pride, purpose and teamwork within Community Futures. We have a lot of people doing great things, and our work is making this community a better place to live. I’m very grateful to have been a part of it,” said Metcalfe, who has been at Community Futures for almost 17 years.