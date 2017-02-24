- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Futures leadership evolves
There are some changes at Community Futures North Okanagan.
Norm Metcalf is retiring April 1 as executive director and Leigha Horsfield is taking over those duties.
“There’s such a great sense of pride, purpose and teamwork within Community Futures. We have a lot of people doing great things, and our work is making this community a better place to live. I’m very grateful to have been a part of it,” said Metcalfe, who has been at Community Futures for almost 17 years.
Hors field is currently the business services manager and has been at Community Futures for4 15 years.
“I’m so honoured to be given the opportunity to help lead such an amazing team, and to carry on the vision and values of Community Futures in the North Okanagan,” said Horsfield.
Community Futures provides a number of services to employers and job-seekers.