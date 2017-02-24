Last year, the team from Mission Senior Secondary came in second place at the Environmental Mind Grind. The students won $500 to go towards an environmental initiative at their school.

The Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program is hosting its fourth annual Environmental Mind Grind contest for Mission and Abbotsford high school students.

The Environmental Mind Grind is an academic trivia-based competition where student teams from different schools compete against each other to answer questions focused on climate change, energy, forests, transportation and air quality, waste, water, and species and spaces.

The winning high school team receives $1,500 for an environmental initiative at their high school.

The competition takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford, with the games commencing at 11 a.m.

Community booths will be at the event to showcase environmental initiatives and programs.

This event will provide an opportunity for young members of the community to learn about local environment and showcase ideas for the future.

For more information about the Environmental Mind Grind 2017, contact the education coordinator at 604-850-3551 or e-mail recycling.education@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com.