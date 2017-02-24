There’s a new funding opportunity available for those who make our community strong. The New Community Fund for Canada’s 150th builds community, inspires understanding, and encourages participation for the sesquicentennial.

A collaboration for Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation is bringing people and places together to build community and activate a groundswell of local initiatives, activities and events.

The Community Fund for Canada’s 150th is an effort led by Community Foundations of Canada and the national network of community foundations with the support from the Government of Canada and leaders from coast to coast to coast.

The fund will engage Canadians from all walks of life in a wide range of local projects that build community, inspire a deeper understanding of Canada, and encourage participation in a wide range of initiatives that mark Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. The fund will be responsive to local priorities and will be accessible to all Canadians, including Indigenous peoples, youth, groups that reflect our cultural diversity, and official language minority groups.

To apply for the New Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, go to crfoundation.ca and look under “Grants” at the top of the page. Applications are due by Friday, March 17.

“Canada’s 150th is an historic moment with the power to strengthen our communities and our connection to one another. Through the leadership of participating community foundations, the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th will spark thousands of initiatives and activities that bring out the best that Canada has to offer,” says Ian Bird, president of Community Foundations of Canada. “The Fund will encourage all Canadians to contribute to their communities in a way that fosters a greater sense of belonging, inclusion, and Reconciliation as we look to 2017 as a catalyst for community development in the years ahead.”

“The 150th anniversary of Confederation is an opportunity for a whole generation of Canadians to come together and celebrate our accomplishments. This important step will allow us to strengthen the bonds between Canadians from all regions of the country and to build, together, a vision for our future,” says Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

“The Community Fund for Canada’s 150th will let us create community projects that will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

For more information visit crfoundation.ca or communityfoundations.ca/CFC150.

Since it was founded in 1990, the Campbell River Community Foundation has reached $2 million in permanent endowment funds and has given out nearly $350,000 in grants to many local non-profit organizations.

The Community Fund for Canada’s 150th is a collaborative effort, seeded by the Government of Canada and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast. The fund is matched and delivered locally by Canada’s 191 community foundations.