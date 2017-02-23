On Feb. 25 Home Church Langley is debuting “Your Saturday Night Alternative to Sheer Boredom” with a Community Café.

New to Langley? Dreading another boring Saturday night?

This Saturday, Feb. 25 Home Church Langley is debuting “Your Saturday Night Alternative to Sheer Boredom” with a Community Café.

This will be a monthly event designed to bring people together to enjoy food and entertainment. This month's event will feature a pasta dinner followed by the screening of the documentary Happy. Directed by Academy Award nominee Roko Belic, Happy explores the art and science of our most coveted emotion; being happy.

Presented at Nicomekl Elementary School, 20050 53 Ave., doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30. Suggested donation is $2 at the door with the proceeds going to a Langley charity. To attend, you can pre-register online at homechurch.ca, text 604-290-8396 or simply show up at the door.

For more information, contact Lilianne Fuller at 604-533-0638.