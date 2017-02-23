- Home
Community Cafe offers a 'Saturday night alternative to sheer boredom'
New to Langley? Dreading another boring Saturday night?
This Saturday, Feb. 25 Home Church Langley is debuting “Your Saturday Night Alternative to Sheer Boredom” with a Community Café.
This will be a monthly event designed to bring people together to enjoy food and entertainment. This month's event will feature a pasta dinner followed by the screening of the documentary Happy. Directed by Academy Award nominee Roko Belic, Happy explores the art and science of our most coveted emotion; being happy.
Presented at Nicomekl Elementary School, 20050 53 Ave., doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30. Suggested donation is $2 at the door with the proceeds going to a Langley charity. To attend, you can pre-register online at homechurch.ca, text 604-290-8396 or simply show up at the door.
For more information, contact Lilianne Fuller at 604-533-0638.