COLDEST NIGHT

Cyrus Centre in Abbotsford participates in the Coldest Night of the Year, a nation-wide walk-athon, on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funds go towards expanding the centre’s emergency housing program. Info: cnoy.org or cyruscentre.com

GERMAN SING-ALONG

A German sing-along takes place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (corner of Ware and Marshall). Refreshments are served, and everyone is welcome. Info: Anneliese at 604-859-0822

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

The Side by Side Caregiver Support Group meets Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Lehman United Church, 6256 Mt. Lehman Rd. A speaker will be on hand from the B.C. Association of Community Response Networks to present information on adult abuse and neglect. Info: 778-982-0489 or mtlehmansidebyside@gmail.com

HOMINUM MEETS

Hominum Fraser Valley meets Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. This is an informal discussion and support group to help gay, bisexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. For information and meeting location, call Art at 604-462-9813 or Don at 604-329-9760.

LEARNING PLUS

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents two classes next week in its winter series. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC), 2499 McMillan Rd. The topic on Tuesday, Feb. 28 is A Change in the Wind. The topic on Thursday, March 2 is The Mayor’s Perspective: An Update with Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. Cost per class is $5, plus the $2 ARC drop-in fee. Info: 778-808-7377 or learningplus.ca

BLANKET TIME

Blankets for the Fraser Valley meets Thursday, March 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Abbotsford Co-Op hall, 32855 Marshall Rd. Everyone is welcome to help put together knitted and crocheted blankets for those in need in Abbotsford. All materials are supplied. Donations of yarn are always appreciated. Info: Nancy Gallagher at 604-504-3713

HEP C GROUP

The Hep C Group, for those diagnosed with hepatitis C, meets Thursday, March 2 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the office of Dr. Farley, #7 - 2168 McCallum Rd. The meeting is hosted by Positive Living Fraser Valley. Info: 604-854-1101 or info@plfv.org

TELECARE TRAINING

The Telecare Crisis and Caring Line offers volunteer training, starting Thursday, March 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. at New Life Church, 35170 DeLair Rd. Sessions cover a range of topics relevant to issues faced by callers to the line. The training fee is $75. Info: telecarebc.com or 604-852-4058

HYMNS FOR CANADA

Hymns for Canada: A Night of Music and Singing takes place Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Christian Reformed Church, 3215 Trethewey St. The evening features performers such as Crystal Hicks, Dave Nickel, Stephanie Reddicopp and more. The event is hosted by the Telecare Crisis and Caring Line. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken.

BRIDGING THE GAP

Bridging the Gap: Transitioning from Youth Services to Adulthood is the topic of a session on Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Abbotsford Middle School, 33231 Bevan Ave. Learn how local community organizations assist families with moving from child and youth services to adult services. Register at eventbrite.ca.

AUXILIARY VOLUNTEERS

The Abbotsford Regional Hospital Auxiliary is currently in need of volunteers. Those interested can pick up an application from in the hospital gift shop or by emailing bonniemcewan@gmail.com