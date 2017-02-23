- Home
PHOTO: Family Fun Day
Ice-skating was among the activities at the Prospera Family Fun Day, held Sunday at Abbotsford Centre. The free event also included entertainment, games, an appearance by Harlem Globetrotter Anthony 'Buckets' Balke, and more.
