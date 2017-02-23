A monetary contribution from the Prince Rupert Lions Club as well as grant money from Northern Health and the Aboriginal Sport Council of B.C., has enabled six Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) physical education classes to take place at the Prince Rupert Eagle Eye Archers facility.

From Feb. 15 – 16, three phys.ed classes each day took part in an archery lesson from Eagle Eye activities coordinator Fred Hutchings, and re-discovered their inner Katniss Everdeen, loosing their arrows, some for the first time ever.

“They're experiencing something they wouldn't have got [otherwise]. It's not costing them anything and they're getting good exposure. Everybody's equal too,” said Hutchings during one of the lessons at the range.

The equality aspect between students is something that CHSS phys.ed teacher Kevin Sawka applauded, since it's not very often that athletic and non-athletic students can interact this well together in gym class.

“Out here you have people [teaching] where it's their expertise, it's their passion ... It's another voice for them too. Instead of hearing me all the time, it's a little bit of a break. It's something different and it's refreshing and fun,” said Sawka.

“Everybody's on the same level, so in that regard you get kids that maybe don't always cross paths too much, that are excited about the exact same thing, experiencing it at the same time. It's pretty rad.”

Prince Rupert Middle School has archery equipment after it was passed on from CHSS, so the sessions were a good way to extend that training from Grade 8 into their high school years, added the teacher.

Other lessons were offered in the fall semester to a different group of students and the feedback from those classes were among the best that Sawka has received.

“The kids loved it, it was one of their favourite things they did that semester,” the teacher said.

Eagle Eye Archers offers a weekly shooting schedule every Tuesday nights (adults only), Thursday nights and Sunday afternoons with a small fee to shoot. Equipment is also available free to use for participants, and the club is gearing up for its spring shoot and Kasiks 3D Shoot in May after the long

weekend.

To get involved, contact Hutchings at 250-627-9314.