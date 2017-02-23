Haven’t donated blood?

Have you asked yourself why?

For me, it’s wasn’t because I was afraid of needles, nor that I don’t care about those who need blood.

I just never found the time.

Between work, errands, to-do lists, and spending what time I can with my family, there was never any urgency to give up a few hours at a pop-up blood clinic donating my blood.

But there’s a weird parallel between me finding time to donate a bit of my blood for the first time last week and me in honouring Tom Cameron – one of the most caring men I’ve ever known.

I laugh, because he may be gone, but he’s still teaching me how imperative it is to be a giving person in this community, in any little way I can, without any expectation of acknowledgement or personal benefit.

This is a lesson I don’t believe any person would disagree is worth learning.

The first time I met Tom I was writing a story on the Christmas Hamper.

It was November, and right before the big rush of donations, the bike lottery, and dozens of kids feeling inspired to donate in inspiring ways to a cause that each year makes Christmas possible for upwards of 500 families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

I stepped into the portable offices on Albion Fairgrounds, and was greeted by Tom and Lorraine Bates– his dearest friend and like-minded volunteer.

If you knew Tom, you know the first thing he did was tell me a joke that maybe could have been left unsaid. It was, of course, followed with a sassy eye roll by Lorraine, light smack with the back of her hand to his arm, and a “sorry about him.”

I’ve got to say, that was one of the best parts about Tom. He said what he wanted and you loved him anyways, just like you love your crazy uncle.

Anyway, Tom and I got to chatting, and somehow security of the warehouse was brought up – as it’s no secret how full it gets with new and gently used gifts. I asked how they keep all the goods safe leading up to Christmas.

That’s when I was told something not everyone knows about Tom, but I will carry with me as a reminder of some of the truly good people there are in a world with so many bad ones.

A few years ago, there were a few attempted break-ins. And as the Christmas Hamper is run by people-power (a lot of it) and minimal funding, security cameras and alarms weren’t really an option.

So guess who brought a cheap mattress into the portable, and slept there each night – with one eye open – just in case someone tried to destroy the biggest bit of hope some kids get each year?

Tom did, of course!

I share that story because there are people who volunteer, and then there are people like Tom.

He was like a volunteer on steroids.

He was - and in so many ways still is - the reason families look to suburban communities like Maple Ridge as a place to raise their children.

He and Lorraine are also behind events like the Country Fest, and for a long time the Ghost Ridge haunted house.

Organizing these events, as well as the hamper, consume hundreds of hours – usually working 12 to 14 hour days, through swollen feet and sleep deprivation.

But each time our paths crossed, I asked why Tom decided to spend his retirement essentially working full-time (and often overtime) for no pay and little acknowledgement or reward?

His answer was always the same: “Because someone needs to.”

And now, Tom has asked a favour of those who knew him – and even those who unfortunately never got to. Prior to his passing, he asked that everyone do one small, small thing to giving back. He asked that people give blood, at least once – but where possible every few months to help someone in need.

Do it not just for him, but because someone you may or may not know is struggling through a battle of a lifetime. Your gift will enable them to keep fighting a few more days – just like Tom had to in his final days and months.

How genuinely good does someone have to be, to make their dying wish that the blood they direly needed is replaced, so others who need it can live on?

I can tell you, it’s more than most of us would think to do.

So, I ask you to join me in honour someone who made Maple Ridge – and in fact this world – so great.

Please donate blood at least once.

I participated in the first of two blood clinics being held in Maple Ridge this month, each featuring a special tribute to Tom. The second one is coming up at the end of the week.

If you can book a time to donate blood in Tom Cameron’s honour during the next Maple Ridge blood-drive on Friday, Feb. 24, please do.

• Book ahead, and make sure to let them know it’s in memory of my hero, Tom Cameron. For more details visit blood.ca and click donate.

- By Ashley Wadhwani, a regional reporter for Black Press,

and long-time Maple Ridge resident.