Slopes for Hope raises over $32,000 for Canadian Cancer Society
Team Rose and Thorns counted up some runs on Red during Slopes for Hope, which raised over $32,000 toward critical cancer research, compassionate cancer support programs and leading cancer prevention initiatives on Sunday.
Black Jack Ski Club and Red Mountain Resort hosted a total of 99 participants — 86 alpine skiers and boarders and 13 nordic skiers — who challenged themselves to ski the vertical equivalent of Mount Everest and collect pledges for the Canadian Cancer Society.
