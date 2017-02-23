Grade 12 Vernon Secondary School student Shaughnessy Barker, with the help of her mom and a friend, wrote a personal note to each student and staff member at VSS.

Like most schools on anti-bulling day, the first thing that stood out at Vernon Secondary School was all the pink shirts. Butthe second thing was all the pink notes.

Pink Post-It Notes were in people’s hands, on the walls, tables and even one on a guy’s forehead Wednesday at VSS.

On every one of those notes is a personal message to each student and staff member at the school. Over 1,000 handwrittenpositive messages by Grade 12 student Shaughnessy Barker, with the help of her mom and a friend.

This isn’t the first time she has taken on the task of spreading the love. Last year she put a message on each locker butdecided that she wanted to make them more personal this year by putting everyone’s names on them.

For a month she worked on them for an hour a day, and for the last four days she worked on them for six hours each day.

Barker says she wants Pink Shirt Day to be about more than just throwing on a shirt and not being mean.

“I think we are trying to fix a problem instead of finding a solution, which I think is to treat everyone with the same amount ofrespect and kindness you would treat your closest friend with,” said Barker.