The Muriel Arnason Library has developed a reputation as the place to celebrate.

Throughout the year the library hosts several arts and culture events, most recently the ninth annual Chinese New Year gathering on Feb. 18.

“Everyone was very happy to participate in this multicultural event. The library received several excellent comments from the attendees,” said community librarian supervisor Dr. Sarwan Singh Randhawa.

Around 200 people of all ages participated in the event and enjoyed the dance, music, the Tai Chi demonstration, a variety of crafts and coloring, calligraphy, and the New Year’s foods.

Muriel Arnason Library was filled with people of all ages during the afternoon’s festivities.

This year, the Chinese dance performances by Wendy Zhao, Zi hui Lei and Rounan Zhao, a Tai Chi demonstration by Junyong Liu, and an informative talk about the Lunar New Year celebration by Iris Chen were the main attractions of the event.

The attendees also enjoyed different types of crafts and calligraphy by the Langley-based artists, the special treats, and a prize draw.