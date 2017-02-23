Mayor Lawrence Chernoff presented Castlegar resident Lawrence Redfern with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers on behalf of the Governor General of Canada at this week’s city council meeting.

The mayor read the following statement: “For more than 10 years Lawrence Redfern has been involved with the Castlegar Parks and Trails Society, involving himself in numerous projects that support conservation efforts and community growth. He initiated the School Works program and coordinates educational field trips as well as trail building and restoration workshops.”

“I think that is probably just the tip of the iceberg for what he actually does in this community and what he has done for the trails in this community,” said Chernoff. “We are extremely proud of Lawrence … Now it has been recognized with this medal from the Governor General of Canada. All we can do is say thank you and keep up the good work.