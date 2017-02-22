The Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake wants to conduct a baseline survey of water quality and fish and wildlife at the Kalavista lagoon this year.

“We have a vision for restoring the lagoon,” said Simone Runyon, a biologist with Kestrel Ecological Consulting.

The one-acre wetland is connected to the north end of Kalamalka Lake by a 150-metre-long canal and the lagoon’s water quality has been deteriorating.

The primary reason is the bottom is covered with organic material, including from trees, to a depth of one metre. The material is slow to decay because there is little freshwater inflow.

“It’s been filling in for years. The east and south end are becoming meadow,” said Runyon.

Another issue is the lagoon is home to invasive carp.

“I believe they are a major source of turbidity,” said Runyon.

“They eat everything. They are like aquatic pigs. I believe they are responsible for the lack of Columbia spotted frogs.”

A baseline assessment would provide data on the factors negatively impacting the lagoon, and could lead to remedial actions such as removing sediment.

Potential fencing to keep the carp out of the lagoon could be investigated aquatic vegetation can regrow and prevent sediment disturbance.

Funding for the study is being sought from the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

“The lagoon can be restored to become an asset to our community — a pleasant water feature filled with wildlife where nature lovers and paddlers can recreate, andschool science classes can learn about ecology,” said Ashlea Mackintosh, Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake president, in a letter.