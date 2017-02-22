  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

PHOTOS: Bridal event draws a crowd

November bride Brenda Castonguay and friend Amber McDermott sample cake pops from Frosted Tier Cakes during the 11th annual Vernon Bridal Event Sunday at the Vernon Lodge. - Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star
November bride Brenda Castonguay and friend Amber McDermott sample cake pops from Frosted Tier Cakes during the 11th annual Vernon Bridal Event Sunday at the Vernon Lodge.
— image credit: Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Feb 22, 2017 at 3:00 PM

 

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...