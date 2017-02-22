Meat-based cupcakes were served to some dogs at LAPS during last year’s National Cupcake Day.

Animal lovers around Langley will be baking and eating cupcakes Monday for the fourth annual National Cupcake Day.

There will be hundreds of cupcakes at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, operated by the Langley Animal Protection Society.

But more cupcakes and special events will be found at local workplaces, pet supply stores, veterinarians’ offices, and homes around the community.

Cupcake Day encourages people to bake some cupcakes and sell them, for a donation to their local animal shelter or animal protection association.

“We’ve got some great teams on the ground,” said Jayne Nelson, executive director of LAPS.

Cupcake parties will be hosted for LAPS at:

• Harvey’s Pet Foods 20811 Fraser Hwy Langley – Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 pm

• Waldo & Tubbs 9110 Glover Rd Fort Langley – Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Paw Street Market 22259 48 Ave Langley – Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Tisol Pet Supplies 20645 Langley Bypass – Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• LAPS Monday 27th 10:30 am to 5 pm

• Paws and Claws vet – Monday 27th 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Mountain View Veterinarian – Monday 27th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the three years since LAPS first began taking part in Cupcake Day, it has proved a popular fundraising event.

“People really do seem to like this one,” Nelson said.

Last year, LAPS raised close to $13,000 from Cupcake Day.

The money raised this year will likely be put aside to help outfit the new ISOasis wing, set to start construction soon at the Patti Dale Shelter.

ISOasis is an isolation facility for rescued cats and kittens. The large number of cats LAPS takes in every year need more room to be brought in and examined in isolation.

“We’re in the home stretch,” said Nelson. LAPS is hoping to submit building plans next week. They have partial funding from Langley Township and have been raising money for years for the project.

Filling the building will be expensive on its own.

They’ll need an industrial washer and dryer, mini-fridges for medication, and an incubator and blacklight to help test for ringworm fungus.

Right now, the staff have to use bathrooms as dark rooms to check out cats with a blacklight.

To get involved in Cupcake Day, visit www.nationalcupcakeday.ca.

The site has instructions on how to host a Cupcake Day party on any day in February.