  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

PHOTO: Globetrotters visit hospital

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters made their annual visit on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to the pediatric department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. The Globetrotters are in town for games at the Abbotsford Centre on Feb. 24 and 26. - Submitted photo
Members of the Harlem Globetrotters made their annual visit on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to the pediatric department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. The Globetrotters are in town for games at the Abbotsford Centre on Feb. 24 and 26.
— image credit: Submitted photo
  •  posted Feb 22, 2017 at 1:00 PM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...