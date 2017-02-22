- Home
PHOTO: Globetrotters visit hospital
Members of the Harlem Globetrotters made their annual visit on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to the pediatric department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. The Globetrotters are in town for games at the Abbotsford Centre on Feb. 24 and 26.
