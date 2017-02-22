The auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital presents a $7,300 cheque to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation in support of the proposed simulation lab at the hospital.

The auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital presented a $7,300 cheque on Feb. 20 to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation in support of the proposed simulation lab at the hospital.

Members of the Abbotsford Simulation Group, including Dr. Harvey Dhillon, were on hand to personally thank the auxiliary for their support.

To learn more about this project or make a donation, visit fvhcf.ca or call 604-851-4890.