- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Willows students spread positive pink message
Willows elementary students swarm stop in at the Oak Bay News office as they spread their anti-bullying message with free cookies in Oak Bay Village to mark Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 22.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.