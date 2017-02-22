Spectacular scenery at Mount Edziza Provincial Park was enjoyed last year by local Scouts and leaders.

The Terrace Scouting group has entered a video in the “Get Out There” contest, a national contest for Scouting groups from across Canada to promote their groups’ real life adventures.

Two local Scouts who participated in the local group’s major adventure at Mount Edziza Provincial Park last year, Clayton Dame and Ryan Edmunds, both 11, put together the clip.

Their entry was late due to having many electronic glitches during the clip’s preparation but it’s up there now and with the contest closing Feb. 27, local Scouting leader Mike Dame is hoping for as many votes as possible.

“But Terrace has a history of pulling together when it’s needed,” said Dame last week.

“The Scouts would appreciate your help by going to the website and voting on ‘Edziza Mountain Scouts Backpack Adventure’ video,” he said.

Last year’s Edziza trip involved 14 Scouts and five leaders who first drove north and then took a float plane to get to the location.

“You can vote once per day. All winnings goes directly into the Terrace Scouts to help us fund another great adventure,” said Dame.

First place is worth $2,500, second place $1,000 and third place $500.

To view and vote, go here: https://outtherecontest.us.launchpad6.com/contest/2/entry/131.